Couple Reunites for Special Day at MedStar

William and Janet Cave have been married for 63 years, and have never missed a Valentine’s Day together. This year, however, they might have spent the special day apart if not for the kindness and creativity of staff at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Janet, who is 80, has spent time in and out of the hospital since August and now resides at a skilled nursing facility in Annapolis. The trip is too long for 81-year-old William to visit his wife frequently, so they speak on FaceTime every day. Just before Valentine’s Day, Janet was brought to St. Mary’s County for an outpatient procedure and William was in the hospital suffering from a virus.

Their son, Ken, knew his parents were under the same roof, so he asked his mother’s nurses if she could visit her husband after her procedure, and the ball started rolling.

Janet has been to the Interventional Radiology department several times and knew the IR nurses and doctors well. Like Ken, she started asking about the possibility of seeing her husband. Determined to give the couple a Valentine’s date, the IR nurses phoned the patient floor to find out if William could come downstairs, but were told he could not.

The team was not deterred. After Janet’s procedure was finished, they moved her up to her husband’s room and knocked on the door. One of the nurses announced, “We have a Valentine’s surprise for you,” and they wheeled Janet into William’s room, positioning her stretcher next to his chair. The IR team had even bought a bouquet of flowers for Janet to give to William.

“They brought my mom in and the whole staff was in tears,” said Ken, who explained his parents hadn’t missed a Valentine’s Day in their 66 years together.

“It was so nice that he could see her,” said the couple’s daughter, Daryl Reyes. “I know it meant so much to both of them.”

