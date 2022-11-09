County Veteran’s Day Closings

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 · Leave a Comment

In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, all St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Offices will reopen with regular operating schedules Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

The six (6) Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill will be open for normal business hours.

All three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. There will be no Home-Delivered Meals.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

The Department of Recreation and Parks School programs and facilities will be open for normal business hours.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course will be open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and the Riverview Restaurant will be open 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.