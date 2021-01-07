County to Hold Public Forum Jan. 12

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a public forum Tuesday, January 12, at 6:30 pm.

Due to social-distancing guidelines, the commissioners meeting room will not be open to the public.

The forums provide residents an opportunity to speak directly to the commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format.

In lieu of appearance, residents may call in to speak live during the forum or submit written comments.

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak live via telephone during the public forum

Email csmc@stmarysmd.com

Mail Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com through Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 5 pm

Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the commissioners. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel. For those without access to cable television or the internet, a listen-only line is available by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443.