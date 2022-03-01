County TechBook Getting an Update

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development is updating its St. Mary’s Technology Resource Book.

All tech companies and support organizations in the county are urged to update their TechBook information. The next issue (2022-23) of the printed TechBook is being prepared.

The TechBook is a proven resource for business and workforce development with a focus on technology companies and supporting organizations in St. Mary’s County.

There is no charge for the listing, and the process has been simplified. Click here.

Got questions? Contact Katherine Stormont at [email protected].