County Plans 3 Public Hearings Jan. 5

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 1, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County will conduct public hearings Tuesday, January 5, to obtain citizens’ input. These hearings will take place in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, MD.

Hearing 1. Disposition of Surplus County-Owned Real Property. To consider the disposition of county-owned surplus real property, with a street address of 22695 Old Rolling Road in California, MD, and further described as Lot 500-2, John Stanton Pierce Property and Feicht Subdivision, containing 2.06 acres, more or less, formerly known as Lot 2, John S. Pierce Property, and Lots 500-1A and 500-1B, Feicht Subdivision. The public hearing will begin at 9:10 am.

Hearing 2. To solicit and receive comments on the consideration of a resolution to transfer to The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Inc., a nonprofit corporation in St. Mary’s County, real property no longer needed for a public purpose, containing 0.08967 acres of land located in Lexington Park, and described as an alleyway as part of the Commissioner’s right of way’s known as “South Coral Place” and “Tulagi Place,” and having an appraised value of $10,000. Issues to be considered at the public hearing include 1) compatibility of the proposed use with the neighborhood; 2) financial issues, including the ability of the proposed transferee to construct, renovate, maintain, and operate a facility on the property; 3) the historical significance of the property; and 4) unique characteristics of any structure on the property. The public hearing will begin at 9:20 am.

Hearing 3. To consider the legislative proposal stating that the commissioners are the authority having jurisdiction for the purposes of emergency medical services billing. The public hearing will begin at 6 pm.

Due to social distancing guidelines, these hearings are not open to the public. However, it is possible to view them on SMCG Channel 95 or the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube channel or to listen to the public hearing by calling 301-579-7236; access code: 963443#.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Written comments via email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

Mail: P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the public hearing

Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com no later than 5 pm January 12, 2021.

The commissioners will consider all submissions at the hearings and/or seven days following the hearing.

For more information, email Sharon.Ferris@stmarysmd.com.