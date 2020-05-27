County OK’s Relief Fund for Small Biz, Nonprofits

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners have approved a COVID-19 small business and nonprofit relief fund.

St. Mary’s County recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic hardship for many small businesses and nonprofit agencies.

The new grant program will have a maximum budget of $2 million. The goal is to provide grants to support certain small businesses and nonprofit agencies, based in St. Mary’s County that have realized significant financial hardship as a result of the virus outbreak. Therefore, the relief program targets businesses and nonprofits with 30 or less FTE employees that have experienced a drop-in revenue of at least 50%.

Grants may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.

Small businesses and nonprofits will have access to grant funding up to $7,500. Entities with 15 or less employees are eligible for grants of $5,000 and entities with 16 to 30 employees are eligible for grants of $7,500 (grant amount not to exceed yearly average of two months revenue).

Eligible businesses and nonprofits can submit an online application starting at 11 am Tuesday, June 2, 2020, here.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the grant portal at any time before June 2 for more information on required documents, applicant eligibility, a sample application, and to create a user account before submission of the application.

The application portal will be open until 325 qualified applications have been received.

Contact Kellie Hinkle, deputy director of the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or 240-925-7178.

Updated Statistics Wednesday, May 27

The Maryland Department of Health website, as of 10:45 am Wednesday, May 27, reports the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland is at 48,423, up from 736 since May 26.

All data provided by the state health department is preliminary and is subject to change based on additional reporting. Information for cases by ZIP code and cases and deaths by race represent data that is available to MDH. Data for ZIP codes with 7 or fewer cases is suppressed. MDH is continuously evaluating its data and reporting systems and will make updates as more data becomes available. Click here.

Reported cases in Southern Maryland: 396 in St. Mary’s County, 314 in Calvert County, and 1,008 in Charles County.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offered this information as of 10:45 am Wednesday, May 27:

Confirmed Cases in St. Mary’s County Residents: 396

Deaths: 15

Negative Test Results: 3159*

Hospitalizations: 60**

Recovered and Released From Isolation: 165

Male: 230

Female: 165

Data unavailable/not identified: 1

Case Breakdown by Race/Ethnicity:

African-American/Black: 133

Caucasian/White: 150

Hispanic/Latino: 29

Other or Not Identified: 84

Case Breakdown in Long-term Care Facilities***

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

Residents: 122

Staff: 50

Chesapeake Shores

Residents: 2

Staff: 6

St. Mary’s Nursing Center

Residents: 0

Staff: 0

Please note: Due to a technical issue, local zip code mapping will be delayed until further notice.

*Laboratories reporting results electronically through the National Electronic Data Surveillance System – Data from January 1, 2020 – present.

**Number of St. Mary’s County residents who have been hospitalized at any hospital in Maryland due to COVID-19. Data is not reflective of current patient status. Emergency Department visits removed from total count.

***For additional information on cases in congregate facility settings, visit the Maryland Health Care Facilities Resource Page.

St. Mary’s data will be updated at least daily by noon at the county health department’s website linked to above.

The Maryland Department of Health offered this statewide information as of 11:45 am Tuesday, May 26:

Confirmed Cases in Maryland: 48,423

Negative Test Results: 213,632

Number of Deaths: 2,270

Number of Probable Deaths: 122

Current Hospitalized: 1,338

Acute Care: 818

Intensive Care: 520

Ever Hospitalized: 8,281

Released from Isolation: 3,401

Male: 23,217

Female: 25,206

Maryland residents can now see the number of cases by ZIP code. Click on the state’s website linked to above.

Food Program Schedule

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will provide a drive-up lunch service Monday-Friday through May 29, 2020, at the locations listed below from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm daily.

Meals will be offered to all children 18 and younger free of charge. Parents and children can drive up to these locations and receive meals that they can take home.

Leonardtown Elementary School, 22885 Duke St., Leonardtown

Greenview Knolls Elementary School, 45711 Military Lane, Great Mills

Margaret Brent Middle School, 29675 Point Lookout Road, Mechanicsville

Lexington Park Elementary School, 46763 Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park

For questions regarding the lunch service program, email foodservice@smcps.org.

St. Mary’s County has a community hotline set up at 301-475-4911.