County Offers Free Mulch While Supply Lasts

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Free mulch is available for St. Mary’s County residents to pick up from the St. Andrew’s Landfill.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation will offer mulch pickup between the hours of 8am to 3pm Monday through Saturday, as supply allows. The St. Andrew’s Landfill is closed on Sundays.

Residents are reminded that they are responsible for the loading and delivery of the free mulch at and from the landfill. Bring a shovel, pitchfork, or similar hand tool to load the mulch and a tarp to cover the load, if necessary.

More information is available by calling 301-475-4200. Additional recycling and solid waste program information is also available here.