County Launches Listening Series to Help Recovery

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 21, 2020 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Economic Development launches “Helping You Navigate Now,” a listening series to assist in recovery, reinvestment, and workforce retention.

The Department of Economic Development for St Mary’s County is hosting a series of virtual listening sessions with local businesses to help identify and prioritize pandemic recovery needs. Targeting specific market segments, “Navigating Now” will begin with a focus on the food service industry in a session planned for Monday, August 24, 2020, at 9 am. Restaurants, catering companies, and other businesses in the food service sector are invited to participate and discuss current needs for operating under the COVID-19 requirements. Registration can be found here: Helping You Navigate.

**Business owners and industry leaders are encouraged to respond to a brief survey to gauge impact within the food service industry prior to the listening session. Here is the survey. The deadline to respond to the survey is Friday, August 21, and the results will be included in the discussion session.

“As the economy continues to recover, we want to use these sessions to better understand how to support our local businesses,” said Chris Kaselemis, director of Economic Development. “The insights gained from these sessions will help identify the priorities and inform our responses as we work to sustain and strengthen our local economy.”

For more information, call Katherine Stormont, Business Development, St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Devevlopment; at 240-587-8156 or 301-475-4200, ext *1406; or email Katherine.stormont@stmarysmd.com.