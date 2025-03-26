County Installs 1st Water Storage Tank

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, March 26, 2025

(Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s County government)

St. Mary’s County’s first 30,000-gallon water storage tank has been installed in Callaway to support fire departments in emergency response efforts.

The tank was placed March 6 in the Porto Bello subdivision in Callaway, as part of a multiyear capital project in partnership with local fire departments and the county Department of Public Works & Transportation.

The initiative will enhance emergency water access by installing water storage tanks and dry hydrants in more isolated regions of the county that are not served by the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission. The project aims to reduce fire risks and improve emergency response capabilities in the community.

“These water tanks and hydrants will provide a critical resource for our fire departments in areas that do not have public water service,” said Jennifer Utz, director of the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services.

The 30,000-gallon tanks, measuring 10 feet wide by 54 feet long, will be strategically placed in areas of the county where water access is limited. The next tank will be installed at the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department’s carnival grounds. The county is working with the fire department planning team to identify the best sites in terms of location and ability to obtain property access.

For more information about the project, call the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3565 or email [email protected].