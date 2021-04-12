County Head Start Awarded Federal Funds

A new round of federal funding will expand early learning and development programs for the families that need it most in Maryland, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer said.

Rep. Hoyer (D-MD), along with Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, and Kweisi Mfume, announced $11.9 million in federal funding to boost early childhood education and development across the state.

“By investing in Head Start initiatives throughout our state, we can help close racial and socio-economic education gaps and create better opportunities for Maryland children to succeed in the classroom and beyond,” the lawmakers said.

$9,388,860 for YMCA of Central Maryland Inc. (Baltimore)

$2,523,558 for the Board of Education of St. Mary’s County (Loveville)

The lawmakers previously announced more than $3.1 million in federal funding to expand early childhood education services in Central and Southern Maryland.

Each year, Head Start and Early Head Start programs benefit more than a million families nationwide. More information on the programs and services can be found here.

