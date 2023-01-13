County Govt. MLK Day Schedule

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 13, 2023 · Leave a Comment

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, January 17.

Other January 16 closures include:

All three St. Mary’s County libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All three senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s Transit System

The following operations will be open January 16:

Six convenience centers and the St. Andrew’s Landfill (regular hours)

Department of Recreation & Parks school programs and facilities (regular hours)

St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (open for visitors from 10am-5pm)

Wicomico Shores Golf Course (regular hours); the Riverview Restaurant (open 8:30am-3pm)

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, click here.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed January 16. This includes the main office in Leonardtown, all satellite offices, and COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations. Normal operations will resume January 17.