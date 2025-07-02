County Govt. July 4 Schedule

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 · Leave a Comment

ll St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Friday, July 4, 2025, in observance of Independence Day. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Monday, July 7.

The July 4 closure also includes:

St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

Senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s Transit System (will resume operations July 5)

Department of Recreation & Parks indoor programs and facilities (exceptions below)

Convenience centers and the St. Andrew’s Landfill

Animal Adoption & Resource Center

The following government operations will be open July 4:

Great Mills Pool (11am to 5pm)

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6am to noon)

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (10am to 5pm)

Wicomico Shores Golf Course (closing at noon) and the Riverview Restaurant (closing at 6pm)

Elms Beach, Myrtle Point, and Snow Hill waterfront parks (8am to 8:30pm)

Splash Pad at Nicolet Park (noon to 6pm)

Health Department Operations for Independence Day

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed on July 4. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal operations will resume July 7.

Learn more about SMCHD programs, services, and hours of operation here.