County Government Holiday Schedule

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 · Leave a Comment

In observance of the upcoming holidays, all St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Friday – Monday, December 23-26, 2022, and Friday – Monday, December 30, 2022 – January 2, 2023. Program specific hours are outlined below.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department main office in Leonardtown, all satellite offices, and COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations will be closed on:

Friday, December 23, 2022

Monday, December 26, 2022

Friday, December 30, 2022

Monday, January 2, 2023

SMCHD continues to partner with the St. Mary’s County Library to make home antigen COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks available to the community, while supplies last. COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks can be obtained at any of the three St. Mary’s County Library locations during business hours.

Visit smchd.org for more information on SMCHD locations and services.