County Fair Guides Available at Libraries

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, August 24, 2023 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Fair Guides are available at local libraries. Learn how to enter your arts, crafts, livestock, flowers, produce, and more.

The annual Fair Guide catalogues all fair exhibits by type and provides important information on how community members can enter in fair competition and displays. More than a thousand people typically enter their handiwork in fair competitions, which include livestock, farm and garden, arts and crafts, 4-H, and more. Don’t miss this chance to show off your skills.

This year, the fair will be held September 21-24, 2023.

Most exhibits are judged Thursday morning, and then available for public viewing during the remainder of the fair. Some contests, such as the speech contest and judging of livestock, occur during the fair. Money, ribbons, and trophies are awarded to winning exhibits, funding support provided by the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board.

The county fair is presented each year by the volunteers of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association. The association builds, maintains, and manages the fairground year-round. For more information, email [email protected].

“We cannot thank the volunteer members of our association enough for their hard work,” said John Richards, president of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association. “Their dedication, along with the support of our amazing partners is what makes St. Mary’s County Fair an annual success!”