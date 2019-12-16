Congressman Steny H. Hoyer and Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced the award of $76,500 from the United States Department of Transportation to the Maryland Transit Authority for St. Mary’s County bus system improvements. The St. Mary’s award is part of a nearly $14 million statewide investment to the Maryland Transit Authority. St. Mary’s will use its share to expand its vehicle maintenance facility for its bus fleet.

“I’m pleased that St. Mary’s County will receive this funding to improve accessibility for families in our community,” said Congressman Hoyer. “These funds will help more citizens have access to reliable transportation and help connect communities in our area.”

Additional DOT grants for Maryland include:

$1,651,720 for Baltimore County/Towson

$850,000 for the Shore Transit Project (Tri-County Council)/Eastern Shore)

$11,040,000 for the Metrobus/Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA)

$248,000 for Delmarva Community Services Project/Delmarva

More details on the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program may be found through DOT here.

“These funds will allow the St. Mary’s Transit System to improve their ability to fix and maintain vehicles, ensuring a safer ride and preventing disruptions in service for local commuters. I’m proud to announce this funding, and I will continue fighting for transportation and infrastructure investments across our state,” said Sen. Van Hollen, a member of the Environment and Public Works and Appropriations Committees.

