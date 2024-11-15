County Budget Session on Nov. 19

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, November 15, 2024

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host their first budget work session for fiscal year 2026 at 1pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The commissioners oversee the annual budget process for county government, which includes multiple budget work sessions that are open to the public and available for online viewing, as well as a budget public hearing, providing opportunity for community engagement.

Residents are encouraged to visit https://bit.ly/SMCG-FY26-Budget to view the budget timeline and meeting schedule, watch meeting videos, and even leave feedback on local priorities.

The budget includes revenue, reserve, and tax information, as well as expenditures for county departments, state agencies, elected officials, nonprofits, and more. Once finalized, the budget guides county government decisions for the coming fiscal year and lays the groundwork for years to come.

For more information, go to the county website.