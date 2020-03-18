Coronavirus Spreads; Impacts Everything

St. Inies Coffee at 46915 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, MD, launches drive-through service for Lexington Park and Patuxent River patrons seeking their freshly roasted coffee during these social distancing times. Elena Donahue of St. Inies practices the new service with customer Douglas Dennison.

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Southern Maryland Chronicle updates restaurants delivering and offering takeout in Southern Maryland.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan joins with the governors of New York, New Jersey, Colorado, West Virginia, and others increasing the involvement of the National Guard in the coronavirus pandemic, reports Military Times. Military officials caution that DoD can do a lot, but the US military can’t do everything needed in a pandemic. Military Times reports on some things the military can do to help.

The Washington Post explains the graphics that show how a contagious virus spreads. The Washington Post is providing free reader access to all COVID-19 reporting.

JobZone has postponed until July 16 its March 19 Belvoir-Springfield, VA, career fair. Job candidates are encouraged to continuing registering and posting and linking their resumes, which will be shared with participating companies.

The VA lost its first patient to the COVID-19 coronavirus late last week, a 70-year-old veteran who also was Oregon’s first fatality from the new disease, reports Military Times. Many VA medical centers are restricting visitors. A doctor at the VA medical center in Brooklyn, NY, tested positive last week, after seeing patients and working alongside other staff members before knowing he had the virus, reports Military Times.

Some federal agencies are beginning to close offices that face a higher threat from coronavirus spread or have extensive interactions with the public in an effort to keep employees and citizens safe, reports Federal Times.

US Forces Korea report aggressive measures appear to have gained the upper hand against the novel coronavirus on the South Korean peninsula, reports Military.com. But cases increase in Stuttgart, Germany, where a third person connected to the US military community in Stuttgart has tested positive for the coronavirus, and about 100 people are in self-isolation awaiting virus test results, reports Stars and Stripes.

The Pentagon rejected proposals from senior military officials to temporarily halt sending new recruits to training amid the coronavirus pandemic, deciding the process must continue to avoid harming the military, reports The Washington Post.

Chief of Navy Reserve VADM Luke McCollum postpones drill duties for nearly all Selected Reservists until May 11, part of a broad military effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, reports Navy Times.

US airlines request more than $50 billion in federal assistance amid the economic uncertainty caused by the dramatic decrease in passenger traffic due to the coronavirus outbreak, reports The Washington Post. Bloomberg reports the biggest US airlines spent 96% of free cash flow last decade on buying back their own shares.

US shipyards are suspending international travel, limiting domestic travel, and suspending participation in conferences and trade shows for shipyard employees, but work continues at shipyards across the country, reports Defense News.

The US Space Force announces receipt of its first offensive weapon, a ground-based communications jammer to block satellite transmissions, reports UPI. Breaking Defense reports a RAND Project Air Force study finds the Space Force too small and suggests including most DoD space operational and acquisition organizations, including those of the Army and Navy.

The US-led coalition will move hundreds of troops out of bases in Iraq, with most redeployed to other locations in the country, as threats from the militants wane and risks to foreign troops elsewhere in Iraq increase, reports The Washington Post.

DoD telecommuting is putting so much pressure on its network, YouTube access was blocked and employees are asked to limit streaming services which aren’t mission essential, such as Pandora, C4IRSnet reports.

Military Times reports on how military relief societies can help with financial assistance in a variety of ways for military families grappling with difficult situations COVID-19 has brought to their lives.

Contracts:

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $104,085,696 modification (P00050) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost reimbursable contract (N00421-17-C-0033). This modification exercises an option to provide maintenance and logistics support on all aircraft and support equipment for which the Naval Test Wing Atlantic has maintenance responsibility. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by March 2021. Fiscal 2020 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $47,233,324; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,038,915; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $921,844 will be obligated at the time of award, $13,038,915 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $65,815,333 cost-plus-incentive, fixed-price-incentive modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-5225 for the production and engineering services of the Navy’s Undersea Warfare Systems (model AN/SQQ-89A(V)15) for surface ships. Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (54%); Clearwater, Florida (22%); Syracuse, New York (7%); Manassas, Virginia (6%); Hauppauge, New York (5%); Oswego, New York (5%); and Tewksbury, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be complete by May 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount $65,815,333 will be obligated at the time of award, and $50,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

InDyne Inc., Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $51,386,233 modification (P00042) to previously awarded contract FA2517-18-C-8000 for Solid State Phased Array Radar Systems (SSPARS). This modification provides for the exercise Option Year Two for the management, operation, maintenance, and logistical support of SSPARS. Work will be performed at Beale Air Force Base, California; Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts; Clear Air Force Station, Alaska; Thule Air Base, Greenland; and Royal Air Force Fylingdales, United Kingdom, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount were obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $143,875,078. The 21st Contracting Squadron, Peterson AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $45,000,000 indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for the Quicksilver Device prototype. This contract provides for the design, build, and test of an operational Quicksilver Device prototype. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Reston, Virginia, and is expected to be completed March 18, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition, and fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $7,491,567 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8684-20-D-4000). (Awarded March 16, 2020)

Data Computer Corp. of America, Ellicott City, Maryland, has been awarded a $7,201,113 fixed-price incentive-firm target modification (P00025) to contract FA880-6-16-F-0002 for the Western Range Modernization Network operations, maintenance and sustainment. This modification supports an increase in operational requirements. Work will be performed at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019 and space procurement funds are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Capps Shoe Co., Lynchburg, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $15,396,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s poromeric shoes. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a one-year base year contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a March 17, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-20-D-1246).

