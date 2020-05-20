Coronavirus Relief Heroes Act Passes House

The US House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act relief legislation on Friday, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer‘s office announced.

“Families in Maryland are facing severe economic challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “The legislation passed by the House [May 15] takes important steps to protect Marylanders and put money directly in the pockets of families who need it most through additional direct economic impact payments to individuals and extending emergency unemployment insurance. The Heroes Act also provides significant funding to expand testing, contact tracing, and treatment, which are essential to safely reopening the country.”

Mr. Hoyer said it will also provide critical resources to Prince George’s, Charles, Anne Arundel, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties as well as communities throughout Maryland, “so that they can keep teachers, law enforcement, and first responders on the job. Additionally, the legislation strengthens the Paycheck Protection Program, providing additional relief to small businesses.”

The legislation also provides a fix to ensure the District of Columbia receives the same consideration for funding as states so that it has the necessary resources to battle this public health crisis.

“Congress has taken important and meaningful steps to address this public health crisis, but more must be done. I will continue to work with my colleagues to protect the health and safety of all families in Maryland and work toward economic recovery,” he said.

The legislation now heads to the Senate.

