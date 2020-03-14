Continuum of Care Focusing on Region’s Homeless During Crisis

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 14, 2020

The Calvert – Charles – St. Mary’s Continuum of Care says its No. 1 priority during the COVID-19 crisis is the health and safety of the area’s homeless population and the communities.

The Continuum of Care is concerned that homeless individuals have access to resources and shelter during this time. Unfortunately, due to limited availability of hypothermia shelter sites, the overnight shelter programs that were available may have to close. The Continuum of Care is strongly supporting homeless households in connecting with family and/or friends during this time to allow them to stay, even if on a temporary basis, until the threat of COVID19 is completed.

The group is working with the local Departments of Health, Department of Social Services, and Emergency Services to collaborate on finding other temporary and permanent resources for households. Standalone shelter programs are addressing the emergency needs of their staff and participants. Donations of sanitizer and gloves are requested from the community to be used at shelter sites.

It is urging shelter programs to follow CDC guidelines and protocols. For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19, visit the dedicated knowledge centers on the World Health Organization and CDC websites, and check with local health organizations.

The Continuum of Care is asking community members to contact their elected officials regarding pending federal legislation that could support the housing and health care needs of the most vulnerable, including the homeless and those who could be at imminent risk of homelessness due to loss of income during this time. Ask them to ensure that any emergency spending package includes resources to ensure housing stability for people with the greatest needs. The extremely low-income renters and people experiencing homelessness are often seniors, people with disabilities and/or people with underlying health conditions, making them vulnerable to severe illness from the coronavirus. These same families and individuals are likely to live in close-quarters with others, be unable to implement social distancing mechanisms, and have no ability to self-isolate should they be exposed to the virus.

For more information on the Calvert – Charles – St. Mary’s Continuum of Care, go to its website.