Connections Magazine to Host Reading

The College of Southern Maryland will hold its spring 2018 Connections Magazine publication reading at 7:30 pm Friday, May 4, at the La Plata Campus in the Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Dr. John M. Sine Conference Room (Room 103).

This event is free; no tickets will be required.

Contributors to the Spring 2018 Connections Literary Magazine will read and discuss their published works.

For more information, email Connections@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7864, or visit the college’s website.

Since it began in 1990, the Connections Literary Series program has featured writers such as National Book Award winners Tim O’Brien and Robert Stone, Pulitzer Prize-winning poets Yusef Komunyakaa and Henry Taylor, and Maryland Poet Laureates Lucille Clifton and Michael Glaser. Connections readings offer the Southern Maryland community a chance to hear from and meet established and emerging local writers up-close-and-personal.

Connections Magazine is a regional literary journal published twice a year that features the very best poems, stories, artwork, and photography of Southern Maryland. Also included in each issue is featured material from visiting writers. Publication readings take place in December and May each year.

Who can submit work for the Connections magazine? Students, faculty, college staff, and members of the community.

What can you submit? Submissions are limited to five poems, two stories, one essay, or five black and white photographs. Simultaneous submissions are accepted. By submitting your work to Connections, you indicate your consent for the magazine to publish that work in a print journal and on the college’s website. Please inform the college if your work is accepted elsewhere. Submissions must contain name, address, phone number, and a brief biographical statement.

Other Upcoming CSM Events

CSM Out of the Darkness Campus Walk. 9 am May 5. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. The College of Southern Maryland will host its first Out of the Darkness Campus Walk to raise awareness and funds to prevent suicide through both national and local initiatives. CSM CARES, a student club in support of mental health and wellness, is organizing the approximately 1.5 mile walk. Advance registration is encouraged here, but will also be available the day of the event. Registration starts at 9 am, with the walk set to start at 10 am. Contact Walk Chair Jennifer Fossell at 240-725-5328 or jfossell@csmd.edu.

CSM Dance Spring Performance. 7:30 pm May 7. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM dance students will perform. $5 in advance, $7 day of concert; $5 for seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-943-7828 or visit the college’s website.

