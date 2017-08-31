Congressional Art Contest Winners Announced

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, August 31, 2017

Lillian Bridges of Calvert County has been named the first-place winner of the 2017 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition, announced recently by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).

Ms. Bridges won for her mixed media piece titled “A Happy Spring.”

Jekko Syquia of Charles County won second place for an oil painting titled “Curiosity at Work.”

Third place went to Erika Bowman of St. Mary’s County for an ink piece titled “Reptilian Symmetry.”

Ashley Bowman of Charles County won an honorable mention for an oil painting titled “The Colorful Lion.”

At an event in Port Tobacco in August, Congressman Hoyer honored everyone who participated in the contest and the top finishers.

“I congratulate all the extremely talented students who participated in this year’s Fifth District Congressional Art Competition,” Congressman Hoyer said. “This year, 18 works of art, ranging from photographs and oil paintings to watercolors and embroidery, were submitted for consideration. These students demonstrated great skill with their pieces, and I thoroughly enjoyed seeing each of the works of art. I want to thank all of the young artists who devoted their time to participate in this competition, as well as the family and friends who have supported them throughout the process.”

The competition started in 1982, and since then more than 650,000 high school students nationwide have participated in the art program. Judges include local art teachers and professional artists, who review each submission to choose the work they feel best represents the Fifth District. The winning piece is given a spot for an entire year in the corridor leading from the Cannon House Office Building into the US Capitol. The exhibit in Washington also will include artwork from other contest winners nationwide.

