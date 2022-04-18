Congressional Art Contest Deadline Nears

The 2020 Fifth District art competition winner.

Submissions are now being accepted for the 40th annual Congressional Art Competition by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s office.

The competition is open to high school students who reside in Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District, which includes Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, as well as parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. The students are offered an opportunity to highlight their talent and the winner will have their artwork displayed in the US Capitol for an entire year.

This year’s submission deadline is Friday, April 22, 2022.

“Each and every year I look forward to seeing the tremendous talent presented by students across the district,” Congressman Hoyer said. “The winner will proudly represent Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District, captivating the visitors, staff, and members of Congress who walk in the halls of our Capitol. Our students always put their best effort into this competition, and I know this year will be no different.”

This year, submissions will be accepted both digitally and in-person. For artwork submitted digitally, please submit three images of the art and a student release form to [email protected]. When submitting, include the students’ name, school, and title of their artwork in the subject line of the email. For in-person submissions, bring the art and a student release form to the White Plains office 4475 Regency Place No. 203, Waldorf, MD 20602. Please coordinate in-person drop off prior to visiting the office.

In the event that a student may not be able to obtain the signed signature from an art teacher on the release form, students may include an email from an art teacher granting permission to enter the competition.

For general information about the competition, call Jada Ward at 301-843-1577, email [email protected] or click here.

Click here for a full list of competition guidelines. The release form can be downloaded here.

