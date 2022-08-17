Congress’ Online All-Stars Announced

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer announced the 13th annual congressional Member Online All-Star Competition winners.

Rep. Elaine Luria (VA) won the 2022 Overall MVP award, Rep. Deborah Ross (NC) won the 2022 Freshman MVP award, and Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD) won the 2022 Election-Blackout MVP Award.

The top 50 members, top three committees, and top two caucuses have also been named 2022 Online All-Stars. The final scoreboard can be viewed here.

“I’m pleased to announce this year’s Online All-Stars, who led House Democrats in gaining hundreds of thousands of new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube during the three-week competition,” House Majority Leader Hoyer (D-MD) said.

.”As House Democrats work hard to pass important legislation that puts people over politics, it is essential that we continue to grow our reach on social media to communicate our efforts to the American people,” he said. “I congratulate Rep. Elaine Luria, who gained the most followers during the contest and is the overall MVP, Rep. Deborah Ross, who excelled and won the Freshman MVP title, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, who outperformed and won the Election-Blackout MVP title.”

