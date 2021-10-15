Concert Series Closes With Amish Outlaws

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 15, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Summer of Music in Leonardtown comes to an end when the Amish Outlaws perform in the town square for the first time Saturday, October 16. Concert time is 3 to 9 pm.

The Amish Outlaws is one of the most popular bands performing in Southern Maryland. They are known for their high-energy performances and ability to cover any and all music styles. They are joined by Unfinished Business SOMD who opens the show at 3 pm, then the Amish Outlaws take the stage at 6 pm.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and join Leonardtown for this one-of-a-kind evening of music and entertainment. The concert is free and open to the public. Why not grab dinner from one of the local restaurants to enjoy during the show?

For more information about the music festival finale, click here.