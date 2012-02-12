New Park ‘n’ Rides?

Posted by Publisher on Sunday, February 12, 2012 · 1 Comment

Additional park and ride facilities are in the works as the number of Southern Maryland commuters increases. Recently, officials with the Maryland Transit Administration listened to riders’ suggestions at a meeting at the St. Mary’s County Airport, one of the commuter park and ride stops.

Dillon’s Bus Service runs popular commuter lines from the 8th District in St. Mary’s County through Charles County and into the federal employment hubs of Washington D.C.:

901 Commuter Bus

The 901 Commuter Bus provides 61 daily trips between La Plata, Waldorf and Washington DC. In DC the 901 serves L’Enfant Plaza, Federal Triangle, Farragut Square, George Washington University and the State Department. For commuters who work outside listed drop off points, the 901 connects with Metro’s Blue, Orange, Green, Yellow, and Red Lines along with Metrobus connections at many stops. 905 Commuter Bus

The 905 Commuter Bus route provides 47 weekday trips between Charlotte Hall, and California, MD and Washington DC. In DC the 905 serves L’Enfant Plaza, Federal Triangle, and Farragut Square. For commuters who work outside listed drop off points the 905 connects with Metro’s Blue, Orange, Green, Yellow, and Red Lines along with Metrobus connections at many stops. 906 Commuter Bus

The 906 Commuter Bus provides 12 daily trips between the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stadium, the Accokeek Park and Ride and limited stops in Washington DC. In DC the 906 serves L’Enfant Plaza, Archives, FBI/Justice and Metro Center. 909 Commuter Bus

The 909 Commuter Bus Route provides 10 weekday trips between California, MD and Charlotte Hall, MD and Washington DC. In DC the 909 serves Capitol Hill, L’Enfant Plaza, Federal Triangle, Farragut Square, George Washington University and the State Department. For commuters who work outside listed drop off points, the 909 connects with Metro’s Blue, Orange, Green, Yellow, and Red Lines along with Metrobus connections at many stops. [youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62Z6mIGPnpE]