Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day April 26

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 29, 2025

Do you have paper documents with personal information that you’d like to purge? Or do you have unused, unwanted, or expired medications in your cabinets? This is your chance to dispose of them safely at the Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day.

The event will be held 9am to 1pm Saturday, April 26, at the Department of Aging & Human Services at 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Shredding services, medication collection, and safe disposal of medical sharps will be offered, free of charge.

Participants may bring up to six boxes of documents to the site. Materials accepted include all types of paper. Participants are asked to refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential in nature, such as newspapers and magazines as they will cause the truck to fill up quickly. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, and thin metal prongs, however it cannot accept 3 ring binders. Please limit the number of boxes you bring to six standard bankers’ boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15” D) per person.

For more information, email Nicoletta Pollice at [email protected] or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1074.

For information on safe disposal of medication and medical sharps such as needles, lancets, and syringes, go to smchd.org/disposal.