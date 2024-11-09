Community Resource Day Set in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, November 9, 2024

Community Resource Day will be held from 3 to 7pm November 14 at Lexington Park United Methodist Church.

Community partners will be on site to provide information and resources to attendees. Transportation will be provided from several different locations in the county.

Please check out the flier below for information on bus schedules.

The annual event will include food, provided by Flavaz Catering. Attendees will also be given a $10 gift card for visiting with providers.