Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 20, 2024

Community, Culture & Cuisine will be held from 10am to 5pm Saturday, June 29, 2024, in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park, MD. Join the Lexington Park Business Association as it highlights the diversity of cuisine, culture, community, entertainment, art, and more in Lexington Park, MD, and beyond.

Sponsors, cultural organizations, food vendors, sales vendors, community groups, and entertainers are being sought for the event.

Preregistration is required for a dominoes tournament that begins at 10am.

Entertainment Lineup Includes:

Piscataway Nation Singers and Dancers: Interactive traditional pow-wow featuring dance, song and drumming of the native Tayac people

Filipino American Association of Southern Maryland: Traditional Tinikling dance

Tobacco Barn Distillery: Little-known history of bourbon distilling in Southern Maryland

Newtowne Players: Selections from “Big Fish the Musical”

St. Patrick’s Pub Sing: Toasts, limericks, and music from the British Isles. Music by Some Assembly

Celebration Dance from India

Shimmy Circus Sirens: Middle Eastern Belly Dance and Fire Dance

Children’s Story Time with the St. Mary’s County Library

Cuisine Includes:

Local vendors represent various ethnic cuisines as well as some good-old American fare. These are just a few of the cuisine options::

Chief’s/WJ Dent & Sons

Puerto Rican Cafe

The Jamaican Grill

Filipino American Association of Southern Maryland

Ascorpian’s Touch Italian Ice & Treats

Dan D’s Catering & Concessions

She’s Fresh Lemonade

Did Someone Say Funnel Cake

Uncle D’s Grill

Zee & Bee’s Catering

Blended Desserts

The Lexington Park Business Association, or LexBA, exists to promote strong business in Lexington Park and is open to anyone who has a business interest within the area.

The goal of the LexBA is to promote Lexington Park as a destination to live, eat, play, and shop. Joining together as one voice, business members hope to better represent the best interests of the business community and create an action plan for tackling top priorities as decided by its members.

For more information, contact LexBA at [email protected].

