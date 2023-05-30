Community Briefing on Cannabis Legalization

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will host a briefing at 6:30pm Wednesday, June 7, to share information with the community on the upcoming legalization of cannabis for adult use in Maryland.

The event will be held in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. Residents are encouraged to attend in person or to watch the briefing live on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 or the SMCG YouTube Channel.

The following panelists for the event include:

William Tilburg, director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration

Sheriff Steven Hall, St. Mary’s County sheriff

Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer

John Houser, assistant county attorney

The speakers will cover key topics relating to the upcoming legalization of adult-use cannabis in Maryland, including statewide implementation, public safety, public health, and land use/zoning.

“The legalization of adult-use cannabis has sparked many questions for community members that we hope to answer during this community briefing,” Dr. Brewster said. “Community health and protecting our youth are key priorities for the St. Mary’s County Health Department as we prepare for this new law.”

Community members are encouraged to submit their questions through an online form found here. Questions must be submitted in advance by 5pm May 31. Submitted questions will be compiled and addressed as time permits during the event.

For more information, call 301-475-4330.