Commissioners, School Board to Meet

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 25, 2025

The St. Mary’s County commissioners and the Board of Education will meet at 9am Tuesday, October 28, at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St.in Leonardtown.

The meeting will feature discussion on the Blueprint for Maryland Education; school safety and security; facility utilization and boundary study/redistricting and enrollment; and FY2025 audit results; and FY2026 budget amendment.

The meeting is open to the public and can be viewed live on TV Channel 95 or on-demand here. Commissioner decisions and related meeting documents are available on the St. Mary’s County government website in BoardDocs.