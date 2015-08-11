Comments Sought on Site 55 at Pax River

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, August 11, 2015 · 1 Comment

Public comment on the Non-Time-Critical Removal Action (NTCRA) at ER Program Site 55, Former Hazardous Waste Storage Hut

The Department of the Navy invites Public Comment on the Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis for Site 55 — former hazardous waste storage hut — under the environmental restoration program at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland.

In accordance with the requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), NAS Patuxent River invites public comment on the Non-Time-Critical Removal Action at Environmental Restoration (ER) Program Site 55, Former Hazardous Waste Storage Hut.

Public comment opens Aug. 13, 2015, and closes Sept. 11, 2015. The objective at Site 55 is to remove soil and sediment impacted by polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) to a level acceptable for human health and the environment.

The Navy has prepared an Engineering Estimate/Cost Analysis to address environmental concerns at Site 55. The Navy intends to remediate Site 55 by excavation and offsite disposal, post-excavation confirmatory sampling of soil and sediment, and site restoration.

The public is encouraged to comment analysis. Removal action on Site 55 will be implemented only after the public comment period has ended. An alternative removal action may be selected only after all comments have been received from the public. The EE/CA and all other relevant environmental documents for Site 55 are available for review at either of the following repositories:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Library

22269 Cedar Point Road, Building 407

Patuxent River, MD 20629

(301) 342-1927 Hours: Mon-Thurs: 7:30 am to 4:30 pm

Fri: 10 am to 2 pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday St. Mary’s County Public Library

Lexington Park Branch

21677 FDR Boulevard

Lexington Park, MD 20653

(301) 863-8188 Hours: Mon-Thurs: 9 am to 8 pm

Fri.-Sat: 9 am to 5 pm

Sun: 1 to 5 pm

Postmarked by the closing date of Sept. 11, 2015, to any of the following points of contact:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River

Public Affairs Officer

Attn: Connie Hempel

22268 Cedar Point Road

Building 409, Room 209

Patuxent River MD 20670-1154 U.S. EPA Region III

Attn: S. Andrew Sochanski

Hazardous Site Cleanup Division 3HS11

1650 Arch Street

Philadelphia PA 19103-2029 Maryland Department of the Environment

Attn: Rick Grills

Federal Facilities Division

Hazardous Waste Program

1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 645

Baltimore MD 21230-1719