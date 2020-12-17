Comment Sought on Health Assessment Report

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 17, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Since its launch in 2013, the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership has mobilized its members through four action teams to address health issues in St. Mary’s County: the Access to Care Action Team, the Behavioral Health Action Team, the Healthy Eating & Active Living Action Team, and the Tobacco Free Living Action Team.

These teams have implemented strategies locally to improve the health of St. Mary’s County residents.

Recently, the draft 2020 Community Health Assessment report for St. Mary’s County was released for public comment.

The report lays out the priority health issues identified through the comprehensive community health assessment process in 2020: Behavioral Health; Chronic Disease; Environmental Health; and Violence, Injury, and Trauma. HSMP will begin mobilizing members through these four action teams in 2021.

HSMP members are being asked to complete the following action items so that HSMP can kick off 2021 with action team meetings and begin the strategic planning process to update its community health improvement plan, Healthy St. Mary’s 2026.

Community members can read the draft 2020 Community Health Assessment report for St. Mary’s County and provide feedback to HSMP for consideration before the report is finalized here. All comments should be submitted online by 6 pm Friday, December 18, 2020.

Update membership information here. The updated membership form allows you to identify which of the four action teams you would like to receive notifications for.

Provide input for scheduling virtual HSMP Action Team meetings for January 2021 here.

Invite community partners to join HSMP.

“We are so grateful to the many community partners and residents who contributed their voices to this Community Health Assessment,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is our main way of bringing community partners together to work collaboratively in improving health for our residents. This assessment helps us pave a path towards better community health for the years ahead.”