Columbus Day Closings in St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 11, 2025

In observance of the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, October 13, 2025, St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed.

The October 13 closure also includes:

St. Mary’s County libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

Senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s Transit System

Animal Adoption & Resource Center

The following county operations will be open October 13:

Department of Recreation & Parks indoor programs and facilities

St. Clement’s Island Museum*, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (10am-5pm)

Wicomico Shores Golf Course normal operation

Six convenience centers and St. Andrew’s Landfill

*Note: the St. Clement’s Island Museum is operating on a limited basis due to construction. Additional details can be found here.

For additional information, visit the county’s website.

Health Department Columbus Day Operations

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed October 13. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal hours of operation will resume October 14.