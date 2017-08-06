Colonial Dames Award Scholarship

Chloe Dickson, left, receives a $500 scholarship from the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, presented by Southern Maryland Committee Chair Mary Pat Berry.

Chloe Dickson has earned accolades at the College of Southern Maryland for her pursuit of knowledge about history, from the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and from faculty at the college.

First, the Upper Marlboro resident was awarded a $500 scholarship from the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Maryland, Southern Maryland Committee. The awarded was presented to her by committee Chair Mary Pat Berry on May 18 at the CSM La Plata Campus.

This scholarship is awarded each year to a student at CSM who will be continuing his or her study of history at a four-year college or university. Ms. Dickson will attend Messiah College next year to study history and political science. She was selected to receive the scholarship by CSM history faculty.

The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America is an organization that promotes appreciation for the events, places, and people that were all a part of the formation and development of the country.

This was not the only award she received, however. Faculty at the college also chose Ms. Dickson for the annual Distinguished Honors in History award, presented at CSM’s Honors Receptionon May 17 at the La Plata Campus, where she was honored along with other CSM students who were selected for division awards.

“I was privileged to teach her in my American Experience class and immediately saw her curiosity, her desire to engage with the subject and, above all, to ask questions and seek answers,” said CSM Professor Dr. Christine Arnold-Lourie, history discipline coordinator.

As a CSM student, Ms. Dickson completed internships at the Thomas Stone National Historic Site in Port Tobacco and with US Congressman Steny H. Hoyer in his Charles County office. She has been awarded a competitive internship at the Library of Congress this summer.

