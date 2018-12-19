College Will Close for Winter Break

The College of Southern Maryland will close at 3 pm Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, for its winter break and will reopen at 8 am Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. The last day of full-term, 12-week, and Minisession classes was Dec. 17.

The winter break closure affects all facilities, including the campuses’ fitness centers and pools.

Looking forward, the January term classes begin Thursday, Jan. 3, and end Jan. 20. Classes begin for spring full-term and Minisession I on Jan. 22.

Winter commencement will be at 6 pm Thursday, Jan. 17, at the La Plata Campus.

Access to online services, including registration, is available at the college’s website linked to above.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.