College to Host Free Concert of Trios

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

St. Mary’s College of Maryland music faculty members — violinist José Cueto, cellist Amy Smith, and pianist Brian Ganz will perform their final concert of the season at 7pm Wednesday, May 3.

The program will offer two great trios for piano, violin, and cello, Beethoven’s Trio Op. 1 No. 1 in E-flat major and Chopin’s Trio in G minor. The concert, which will take place in the main auditorium of the new performing arts center on the SMCM campus, is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 240-895-4498 or click here.

“There is something about playing trios that is unlike any other form of music making,” Ganz said recently. “I have always loved the wide range of emotions that three musicians allows, from extremely intimate conversation to very powerful synergy. And the repertoire is spectacular! Beethoven began his career as a published composer with three of the greatest piano trios ever composed. It is absolutely astounding that his Op. 1, No. 1 trio is the mature masterpiece that it is. And Chopin’s Trio in G minor is also amazing, as he composed it at the age of 18. How wonderful that some of our first-year students will be hearing music composed by their peer!”