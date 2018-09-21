College Lists Summer 2018 Dean’s List

The dean’s list for the 2018 summer session at the College of Southern Maryland has been released.

Students who have earned 12 or more credits at CSM are eligible to be considered for the dean’s list. At the end of the fall, spring, and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six credits during the semester and have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better will be included in the dean’s list.

St. Mary’s County

California

Angela Cox

Joshua Elsbree

Kathryn Goss

Marley Murray

Stephanie Rodriguez

Thomas Szymkowiak

Hong Jae Woo

Chaptico

Marissa Hamilton

Clements

Samantha Lockard

Great Mills

Anthony Campitelli

Mariela Young

Hollywood

Ashley Berry

Maryann Gonzales

Catherine McGee

Jordan Norris

Leonardtown

Courtney Lacey

Myles Mayshark-Hamlin

Spencer Savarese

Lexington Park

Jeanette Borries

William Fouch

Jessi McCloskey

Ally Puckett

Cory Somerville

Timothy Thompson

Megan Whitten

Loveville

Sean Young

Mechanicsville

Molly Abell

Kayla Bean

Lane Buckler

Jessica Fantaccione

Olivia Frazier

Thomas Gray

Jordan Janschek

Aspen Lynch

Cloressa Orr

Darius White

Kaleigh Wood

Calvert County

Chesapeake Beach

Aaron Gardner

Marina McNamara

Ngoc Truong

Dunkirk

Kayla Myers

Lauren Wright

Huntingtown

Adriana Collins

Callie Hilgenberg

Josef Horak

Alena Jones

Michelle Mattera

Rose Soboleski

Lusby

Diane Bramos

Bruce Hudson

Crystal King

North Beach

Eric Ezell

Owings

Johnny Arens

Alex Graham

Martina Greene

Port Republic

Kenneth Hinkle

Miranda Shaw

Prince Frederick

Lissa Lozado

Richard McCourt

Lisa Poe

Kelly Ryan

St. Leonard

Tina Shepherd

Charles County

Hughesville

Elizabeth Bradshaw

Payton Edelen

La Plata

Abigail Gough

Alexis Holland

Brayden Kelley

John Kirscht

Haylie Norris

Lindi Romine

Zachary Smith

Shauntel Thompson-Miller

Marbury

Jessie Gambrell

Hannah Obrien

Waldorf

Byron Campbell

Linda Cogburn

Donna Dash

Cristel Essex

Kameron Ford

Victoria Harley

Brandon Lytle

Jennifer Michelitch

Tamara Minor

Justin Orr

Maryan Saliu

Adrien Seaton

Daniel Sebulime

David Sebulime

Reagan Tuiasosopo

Malik Tyler

Alexandra Walker

Rosemarie Whitley

Welcome

Kailey Conyers

White Plains

Samuel Bonnet

India Vereen

Out of region

Upper Marlboro

Liane Beckley

Brittany Newman

King George, Virginia

Frankie Roberson

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.