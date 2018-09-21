September 21, 2018

College Lists Summer 2018 Dean’s List

The dean’s list for the 2018 summer session at the College of Southern Maryland has been released.

Students who have earned 12 or more credits at CSM are eligible to be considered for the dean’s list. At the end of the fall, spring, and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six credits during the semester and have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better will be included in the dean’s list.

St. Mary’s County

California
Angela Cox
Joshua Elsbree
Kathryn Goss
Marley Murray
Stephanie Rodriguez
Thomas Szymkowiak
Hong Jae Woo

Chaptico
Marissa Hamilton

Clements
Samantha Lockard

Great Mills
Anthony Campitelli
Mariela Young

Hollywood
Ashley Berry
Maryann Gonzales
Catherine McGee
Jordan Norris

Leonardtown
Courtney Lacey
Myles Mayshark-Hamlin
Spencer Savarese

Lexington Park
Jeanette Borries
William Fouch
Jessi McCloskey
Ally Puckett
Cory Somerville
Timothy Thompson
Megan Whitten

Loveville
Sean Young

Mechanicsville
Molly Abell
Kayla Bean
Lane Buckler
Jessica Fantaccione
Olivia Frazier
Thomas Gray
Jordan Janschek
Aspen Lynch
Cloressa Orr
Darius White
Kaleigh Wood

Calvert County

Chesapeake Beach
Aaron Gardner
Marina McNamara
Ngoc Truong

Dunkirk
Kayla Myers
Lauren Wright

Huntingtown
Adriana Collins
Callie Hilgenberg
Josef Horak
Alena Jones
Michelle Mattera
Rose Soboleski

Lusby
Diane Bramos
Bruce Hudson
Crystal King

North Beach
Eric Ezell

Owings
Johnny Arens
Alex Graham
Martina Greene

Port Republic
Kenneth Hinkle
Miranda Shaw

Prince Frederick
Lissa Lozado
Richard McCourt
Lisa Poe
Kelly Ryan

St. Leonard
Tina Shepherd

Charles County

Hughesville
Elizabeth Bradshaw
Payton Edelen

La Plata
Abigail Gough
Alexis Holland
Brayden Kelley
John Kirscht
Haylie Norris
Lindi Romine
Zachary Smith
Shauntel Thompson-Miller

Marbury
Jessie Gambrell
Hannah Obrien

Waldorf
Byron Campbell
Linda Cogburn
Donna Dash
Cristel Essex
Kameron Ford
Victoria Harley
Brandon Lytle
Jennifer Michelitch
Tamara Minor
Justin Orr
Maryan Saliu
Adrien Seaton
Daniel Sebulime
David Sebulime
Reagan Tuiasosopo
Malik Tyler
Alexandra Walker
Rosemarie Whitley

Welcome
Kailey Conyers

White Plains
Samuel Bonnet
India Vereen

Out of region

Upper Marlboro
Liane Beckley
Brittany Newman

King George, Virginia
Frankie Roberson

