College Exhibit Honors Art Students

The College of Southern Maryland‘s annual Juried Student Exhibition is currently showing at the La Plata Campus. The exhibit will run until Wednesday, May 8. A reception and award ceremony will be held at 2:30 pm Tuesday, April 30.

The exhibition is being presented in the Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Center lobby at 8730 Mitchell Road.

The award ceremony honoring exceptional CSM art students is open to the students, their families, and the community.

The gallery is open 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 6 pm Saturday. Visit the college’s website for more information.

Paintings in broad brush strokes, photos in captivating focus, and sculptures molded with playfulness are among the types of artwork showcased each spring as part of the CSM Juried Student Exhibition.

Students can only be awarded cash prizes for two consecutive years. Prizes include $1,200 in cash to be awarded to the top six entries — Juror’s Prize, 1st Prize in Drawing/Painting, 1st Prize in Photography/New Media, 1st Prize in Ceramics, and two Honorable Mentions.

Current CSM faculty members will select the exhibition works, with the prize winners selected by an outside juror. The prize money is donated by the College of Southern Maryland Foundation and the Department of Arts, Humanities, Social Science, and Education.

Additionally, the Fine Arts Department will select purchase prize winners. This work will be hung in the Walter Grove Memorial Art Gallery or displayed in another campus location.

The Tony Hungerford Gallery was established in 2000 in memory of Southern Maryland artist Tony Hungerford, the son of Vincent and Evelyn Hungerford. Call 301-934-7828 to arrange for other hours if necessary. Gallery talks are usually held throughout the year on Tuesday afternoons and are free and open to the public.

