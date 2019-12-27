College, Career Fair to Be Held Jan. 24

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Friday, December 27, 2019

The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the NAACP’s Southern Maryland Spring College & Career Fair that will be held Friday, January 24, 2020.

The event from 9 am to 1 pm will feature representatives from local colleges and career information. There also will be information on youth summer employment.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, January 24, 2020

9 am to 1 pm — Open to all Southern Maryland high school students

11 am to 1 pm — Open to the public

The college and career fair will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (formerly Southern Maryland Higher Education Center) at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

Students and recruiters can register at stmarysnaacp.org.

The event is being sponsored by the St. Mary’s County branch of the NAACP in partnership with St. Mary’s County Public Schools. It is being held in honor of African American History Month and to honor the history and legacy of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU).

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.