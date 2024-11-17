Coffee & Community Engagement @ St. Inie’s

Connecting the Southern Maryland community with St. Mary’s College of Maryland is the mission of the SMCM’s new Office of Community Outreach and Engagement. The office will serve as a hub for collaboration and community partnerships and will work to advance the college’s commitment to civic engagement and public service.

Join staff from the outreach office from 9 to 10am November 20 at St. Inie’s Coffee in Lexington Park, MD, to talk about ideas for connecting the SMCM campus with the community.

“Community engagement is one of the pillars of the college’s strategic plan, The Rising Tide,” said Dr. Tuajuanda Jordan, president of the college. “As the National Public Honors College, St. Mary’s College of Maryland seeks to be an anchor institution, cultivating long-lasting and impactful relationships that contribute to a robust, thriving, and resilient community.”

The Office of Community Outreach and Engagement will focus on building meaningful relationships with community organizations, government agencies, businesses, and residents. It will support students looking for service opportunities and faculty interested in incorporating community engagement into their teaching and research. It will also work to expand and publicize the college resources available to the community.

Caroline King, director of the Office of Community Outreach and Engagement, brings a wealth of experience in community outreach and public service to her new role.

“I am excited to lead this initiative and work closely with our community partners,” Ms. King said. “Together, we can create meaningful change, enrich lives, and build a stronger community.”

The office is on campus at the Daugherty-Palmer Commons. It is open to the public but call ahead to schedule an appointment at 240-895-5017.

St. Inie’s is at 46915 S. Shangri La Drive.

Credit: Pixabay.com photo by Engin Akyurt