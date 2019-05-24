Code Green Fridays Start at CSM

The College of Southern Maryland will continue its Code Green initiative this year. CSM will begin Code Green Fridays on May 24, 2019, and continue until Aug. 9 at all of the CSM campuses.

In an effort to decrease energy costs during the summer months, CSM runs the Code Green initiative. During Code Green days, most CSM buildings and services will close at 1:30 pm on Fridays and remain closed throughout the weekend. Code Green does not affect the St. Charles Children’s Learning Center, CSM Kids’ and Teen College programs, or the CSM Public Safety and Preparedness team. For more information, call 301-934-2251.

In other announcements, all CSM campuses will be closed for Memorial Day weekend from May 25 through 27.

CSM campuses also will be closed for Professional Development Day from 8 am to 1:30 pm Friday, May 31.

All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland, with the exception of the Children’s Learning Center, will be closed to allow employees to participate in a day of professional development. In addition, all campuses will remain closed after 1:30 pm for Code Green Friday.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two-week advance notice. If you are interested in these services, please contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.