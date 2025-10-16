Coast Guard Also Gets Pay During Shutdown
The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that the US Coast Guard will continue to receive military pay despite the government shutdown, reports Military Times. Unlike the other service branches, which were notified last week their paychecks would continue, the Coast Guard is financed by DHS. DHS Sec Kristi Noem issued a politically charged statement this week confirming Coast Guard service members will receive their Oct. 15 paycheck.
DoD troops were starting to see money deposited into their accounts on Tuesday, reports Task & Purpose, after the DoD said $8 billion was being moved out of research and development to fund paychecks amid the ongoing government shutdown.
The Senate voted 77-20 last week to pass the National Defense Authorization Act with an amendment setting export controls for artificial intelligence-tailored semiconductor chips. The amendment mandates that major chip manufacturers prioritize US-based customers in their sales. The goal, reports NextGov/FCW, is to ensure the US leads AI development and deployment by avoiding supply constraints.
JPMorgan Chase will directly invest up to $10 billion in US companies with crucial ties to national security, according to Security Week, part of the bank’s 10-year plan to invest $1.5 trillion in industries critical to national security. According to Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, “the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products, and manufacturing.” The bank helped complete a DoD deal this summer by agreeing to invest $400 million in US rare earth company MP Materials.
Starting next year, the Army announced that it will be able to domestically mass-produce upward of 10,000 small drones each month, reports Defense Scoop.
Demand for home-based, long-term care is expected to rise more than 50% by 2040, reports Military.com. The VA’s home-based care program that allows vets to live in private homes with 24-hour care, is expanding but implementation is slower than expected, according to a new Government Accountability Office report released Sept. 29.
Some of the 200 Texas National Guard troops sent to Illinois were found out of compliance with certain standards and sent home, reports Stars and Stripes. The move followed circulation of a photo showing Texas soldiers who appeared larger than current height and weight standards. Trump’s deployment order gave the Texas troops 24 hours notice to join up with roughly 300 Illinois National Guard troops protecting federal personnel and property near ICE raids in Chicago.
DefSec Pete Hegseth is touting the removal of those Texas troops following circulation of the photo, reports The Hill. “Standards are back at The [Department of War],” Hegseth posted to social media Monday alongside a story from Task & Purpose, which had reported on troops returning to Texas.
Lockheed Martin announced that in 10 months its company, Sikorsky, transformed its Black Hawk helicopter into an autonomous unmanned aircraft system with 25% more cargo space than a typical Black Hawk, according to a company news release.
Denmark will buy 16 additional F-35 jets, invest in air defenses and maritime patrol aircraft, and add to its fleet of Arctic-ready patrol vessels as part of a military spending package through to 2033 worth $13.7 billion, reports Defense News.
The UN nuclear watchdog is pushing Ukraine and Russia to agree to local ceasefires so that external power can be restored to Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, reports The Associated Press. The plant is in an area under Russian control since early in Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is not in service, but it needs reliable power to cool its six shutdown reactors and spent fuel, to avoid any catastrophic nuclear incidents.
Russia has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to exercise restraint after deadly fighting erupted along the border for two days, killing dozens and halting bilateral trade in what has amounted to the worst clashes in recent memory. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it was closely monitoring the events and that “the situation is stabilizing,” following similar statements from China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, says Aljazeera.
Despite an active government shutdown and a stiff nor’easter wind the 41st annual Army Ten-Miler moved forward on Sunday with Sam Chelanga, 40, claiming the men’s title in 48:43.01, averaging a 4:52 mile, followed by Elkanah Kibet and Peter Borger. Michelle Vaccaro took the women’s title in 56:44.33 and a 5:40 pace, followed by Elizabeth Sullivan and Marybgeth Chelanga, reports Stars and Stripes.
Contacts awards are not being published during the government shutdown.ontracts:
