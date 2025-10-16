Coast Guard Also Gets Pay During Shutdown

The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that the US Coast Guard will continue to receive military pay despite the government shutdown, reports Military Times. Unlike the other service branches, which were notified last week their paychecks would continue, the Coast Guard is financed by DHS. DHS Sec Kristi Noem issued a politically charged statement this week confirming Coast Guard service members will receive their Oct. 15 paycheck.

DoD troops were starting to see money deposited into their accounts on Tuesday, reports Task & Purpose, after the DoD said $8 billion was being moved out of research and development to fund paychecks amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Jackson Fleming, a midshipman who dropped out of the Naval Academy in 2024, was charged last week with threatening a “mass execution” of his former classmates on a social app. The threat caused a school-wide lockdown that nearly ended in tragedy when a responding police officer shot a current student during a chaotic scuffle, reports Task & Purpose. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US military struck another small boat off the coast of Venezuela, killing six people, reports Defense News. The strike marks the fifth deadly strike on an alleged drug-carrying vessel in the region. At least 27 people have been killed in the five strikes, according to the Trump administration.

Lockheed Martin announced that in 10 months its company, Sikorsky, transformed its Black Hawk helicopter into an autonomous unmanned aircraft system with 25% more cargo space than a typical Black Hawk, according to a company news release.

Denmark will buy 16 additional F-35 jets, invest in air defenses and maritime patrol aircraft, and add to its fleet of Arctic-ready patrol vessels as part of a military spending package through to 2033 worth $13.7 billion, reports Defense News.

The UN nuclear watchdog is pushing Ukraine and Russia to agree to local ceasefires so that external power can be restored to Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, reports The Associated Press. The plant is in an area under Russian control since early in Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is not in service, but it needs reliable power to cool its six shutdown reactors and spent fuel, to avoid any catastrophic nuclear incidents.

Russia has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to exercise restraint after deadly fighting erupted along the border for two days, killing dozens and halting bilateral trade in what has amounted to the worst clashes in recent memory. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it was closely monitoring the events and that “the situation is stabilizing,” following similar statements from China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, says Aljazeera.

Despite an active government shutdown and a stiff nor’easter wind the 41st annual Army Ten-Miler moved forward on Sunday with Sam Chelanga, 40, claiming the men’s title in 48:43.01, averaging a 4:52 mile, followed by Elkanah Kibet and Peter Borger. Michelle Vaccaro took the women’s title in 56:44.33 and a 5:40 pace, followed by Elizabeth Sullivan and Marybgeth Chelanga, reports Stars and Stripes.

