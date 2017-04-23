Classes, Workshops Set at Annmarie

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center in Solomons invites adults to register for some upcoming classes, workshops, and exciting events.

Garden Sketch Journals will be offered from 10 am to 3:30 pm Tuesday, April 25, and Wednesday, April 26. Nancy Thompson will lead a workshop that teaches techniques to sketch quickly so that you can capture your garden through sketching and journaling. This is a great class for all levels. The beginner can learn how, the artist can learn how to use sketching for reference and pure enjoyment. Students will be sketching from photographs and painting small watercolor studies. Feel free to bring photos of your own garden blooms. Call 410-326-4640 or click here to register.

Stained Glass: Next Steps will be offered 6 to 9 pm Wednesdays, April 26 through May 24. Refine your stained glass skills in this five-part series. Choose from a broad variety of projects and create a 20- to 30-piece suncatcher/panel using the copper foil technique. Must take the Intro to Stained Glass class first. The series is great to take again and again; just choose a different project each time. Register here.

Art by the Glass: Fused Glass Tiles workshop will be held from 6 to 9 pm Friday, May 12. This is a one-day class. Bring your favorite beverage and enjoy this relaxing workshop. Students will learn to create fused glass tiles. Designs will be created with bits of stained glass, frits, stringers, and mosaic chips. Each student will create two 4-by-4-inch tiles. Tiles will be fired in a kiln and picked up at a later date. Register here. Class is for those 21 and older. The instructor will be Leza Hepler.

A parent/child workshop Mother’s Day Fused Glass Hearts! will be held from 1 to 3:30 pm Sunday, April 30, for those 10 and older. Create a fused glass heart pendant with colorful mosaic glass. Each parent/child couple will create two hearts to exchange for Mother’s Day. Hearts will be fired in a kiln and ready for pickup by Mother’s Day. Make a special gift. Register here.

Also at Annmarie Garden is Winged Things through April 30, an exhibit of hand painted wing murals that invites viewers to step in, be transformed and snap a photo. The exhibit is in the main gallery of the Murray Arts Building. How will you fly?

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay. Annmarie Garden is located just off Route 2/4, on Dowell Road.

The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie also presents a variety of award-winning special events, rotating gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. Annmarie’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty.

To learn more about Annmarie Garden, visit its Leader member page.