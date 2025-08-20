Chronic Disease Action Team to Meet

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Chronic Disease Action Team will meet from 1 to 2pm Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

The team brings together community organizations and residents to coordinate local action around chronic disease prevention and control. Partners are implementing strategies that promote healthy eating, active living, and tobacco free living in St. Mary’s County.

A chronic condition is a health condition or disease that is long-term and affects a person’s quality of life over time. Such illnesses included heart disease, cancer, stroke, lung diseases such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and diabetes. Many chronic diseases are caused by a shortlist of risk behaviors including unhealthy eating, inactive living, and tobacco use.

