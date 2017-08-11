Christmas in April Gets Boost From SMECO

SMECO’s community and public affairs director Natalie Cotton, left, presents a $1,500 contribution to Darene Kleinsorgen, executive director of Christmas in April St. Mary’s County. The matching contributions were also given to Christmas in April organizations in Calvert and Charles counties. The funds were given on behalf of CoBank.

Christmas in April organizations in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties got a boost recently from Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative and CoBank. SMECO received a $4,500 contribution from CoBank to pass on to the non-profit organization.

Each county is receiving $1,500 through CoBank’s Sharing Success program, a $3 million charitable fund that benefits cooperatives and the charitable groups they support. As a CoBank customer, SMECO received money and was able to award it to Christmas in April.

“SMECO and its employees have supported Christmas in April projects for many years,” said Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s community and public affairs director. “We are committed to lifting up local charities, and they deserve the opportunity to benefit from CoBank’s generosity.”

“Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County has been working for 27 years to rehabilitate the homes of low-income residents, particularly the elderly and disabled, so that they may live in warmth, safety, and independence,” said Darene Kleinsorgen, executive director of the non-profit organization. “We bring volunteers and our community together to improve the homes and lives of county residents. Since 1990, we have repaired 724 homes and assisted with 20 community projects. With the helping hands of more than 41,400 volunteers, we’ve completed more than $7.5 million worth of free repairs,” she added.

“We’re making a world of difference in our community because the people who live here are willing to help their neighbors who need it most. And we couldn’t do it without the support that local businesses provide,” Ms. Kleinsorgen added.

Applications for assistance in future years are now being accepted. Visit the applicable county’s website for more information: Calvert County, www.christmasinaprilcalvertcounty.org; Charles County, www.christmasinaprilcharlescounty.com; or St. Mary’s County, www.christmasinaprilsmc.org.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page.