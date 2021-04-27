Choi Earns JSHS Achievement Award

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership congratulates Maryland’s Junior Science and Humanities Symposium delegation team member Lauren Elizabeth Choi on her second-place finish in the Poster Board presentation for Mathematics and Computer Science.

The virtual National Junior Science and Humanities Symposia awards were presented Saturday, April 17, 2021. Find the list of all of the winners here.

Lauren attends Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD. She was also awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award for Poster Board in Mathematics and Computer Science. Lauren’s poster board and YouTube presentation will be highlighted on the JSHS website.

Lauren’s presentation was on Automated Breast Cancer Detection Pipeline Via Miotic Cell Recognition Using Artificial Intelligence.

The Maryland JSHS is administered by The Patuxent Partnership in collaboration with St. Mary’s College of Maryland the Departments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force

About The Patuxent Partnership The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives. To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.