Barry Loescher, Operating Partner for Dorsey Management Company of California, Maryland was named Operator of the Year at Checkers Drive In Restaurants’ national convention held this past September in Orlando.A veteran of the franchising world, Mr. Loescher has been in the food service industry for more than 40 years with almost 20 years spent working as a Checkers operator.”I’m very pleased to receive this award from Checkers,” said Mr. Loescher, who operates nine, soon-to-be 10, Checkers locations in Maryland and Virginia with his 20-year business partner, Philip H. Dorsey III. “I’m equally as pleased with my operating team’s efforts in the field. As anyone knows, the team really achieves the award by working together.”

Mr. Loescher was named Operator of the Year because of the quality of his restaurants, increased sales despite the sluggish economy and his overall contributions to the Checkers brand.

“This award recognizes the outstanding hard work Barry has accomplished throughout the entire Checkers system,” said Mr. Dorsey, Owner and President of Dorsey Management. “Barry has always been a leader in the hamburger business, and I’m glad to see that he has been recognized by his peers.”

On the heels of earning the brand’s prestigious award, Dorsey Management will open its newest location in Brandywine, Maryland in the Spring of 2012.

“We are obviously deeply committed to the brand and developing more restaurants,” Mr. Dorsey said. “We will treat our newest location with the same community commitment and operational dedication as our other locations. We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint.”

The opening, along with the group’s nine other restaurants, will also include the launch of Checkers’ newest national menu addition, “Cold Creations,” a snack line of treats and sweets, including sundaes, soft-serve ice cream and blasts.

“One of the best characteristics of this brand is its ability to innovate and evolve its flavors,” Mr. Loescher said.

