Check Out Thirsty Thursday @ AeroPark

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, September 13, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Join St. Mary’s Liquid Assets, Lillard and Daughters Farms, and others for an open-air block party at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport from 4 to 7pm September 18, 2025. Thirsty Thursday at AeroPark is a celebration of community, local craft beverages, and summertime vibes—perfect for kicking back after work with friends, coworkers, and neighbors.

Who will be there:

St. Mary’s County craft beverage producers

Live music by Billy Breslin Band

Featured nonprofit: Warfighter Advance

Adoptable dogs with Animal Rescue & Outreach Organization

Food by Bird Dog Bistro

Viking Mobile Axe Throwing

The event is held in cooperation with St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, Visit St. Mary’s MD, and the Maryland Department of Commerce.

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD.

Nonprofit highlight: Warfighter Advance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides fully funded programs to help veterans and first responders overcome challenges such as PTSD, TBI, anxiety, and reintegration issues as they transition to civilian life. Serving nearly 40,000 veterans in Southern Maryland, the organization empowers service members and their families to build fulfilling, productive lives after their service.

All are invited to attend a fundraiser on Friday, November 14, 2025, that directly supports Warfighter Advance and eligible participants. Bring friends and join a night out in “Denim and Diamonds” at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Buy tickets here.