Charlotte Hall Vets Reflect on Memorial Day

Posted by Mallory Lengel on Saturday, June 8, 2013 · 1 Comment

Posted by the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

Bay Leader

On Memorial Day, Command Chief Master Sergeant Eddie Webb of the 89th air lift wing of Andrews Air Force Base addressed the residents and visitors at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

“While Memorial Day is a time of reflection and thanks, it is not a day of solemn mourning, but a day of reverent celebration,” said Mr. Webb.

While the ceremony paid tribute to those service men and women who lost their lives in the past year, a sense of unity and pride permeated the room. Attendees joined together in singing America The Beautiful, and observed a moment of silence for their fallen comrades.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vj4XQV_PGq0]