Changes Coming to Great Mills Bus Route

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

St. Mary’s Transit System will adjust the transit route for the Route 3 Great Mills bus to operate on a reduced schedule starting Monday, November 28, 2022.

Under the reduced service, the Great Mills Route 3, the northbound route, will run northbound on the even hours and southbound on the odd hours. The route will begin northbound at 6am, leaving the Tulagi Place transfer location and traveling its regular route north to the Leonardtown governmental transfer location.

The Great Mills route will run its last hour at 6pm from the Tulagi Place transfer location traveling its regular route to the Leonardtown governmental transfer location, ending at 7pm.

